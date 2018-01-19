2 people, 1 dog escape fire at 2-story apartment

Two people escaped and one dog was rescued in a fire Friday morning at a two-story apartment.

Fire officials responded to the scene just before 9:30 a.m. to see flames coming from the building at 5837 Orcutt Lane.

The victims - one woman and one man - requested assistance from the Red Cross, but were not injured.

Fire officials say some of the other units suffered some smoke and water damage.

The cause of the blaze has not yet been determined.

