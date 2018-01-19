Brook Run Shopping Center getting new grocery store

The old Martin's store in Henrico's Brook Run Shopping Center won't be vacant for much longer.

The international grocery store - Big Apple - is moving in and will occupy the 58,473-square-foot location at 5700 Brook Run Road.

The company is taking over Martin's lease, which runs through August 2020.

This will be the second Big Apple store in the area - the other is on Jeff Davis Highway.

Jon Wheeler, CEO of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc., who secured the lease, issued this statement about Big Apple:

I am very pleased with both our leasing and operations teams to get this space backfilled in a timely manner. Martin’s closed its doors in August of 2017 and has continued to pay rent while we diligently sourced a complementary backfill without the loss of any revenue, and Big Apple is taking the space as-is. In just five months, we have been able to source a full space user that will serve the community. We are pleased to add Big Apple to our tenant roster and are encouraged by its early exercise of its renewal option, which we believe demonstrates its commitment to be located in our center.

There's currently no information on when the Brook Run location will open.

