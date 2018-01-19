Owl expected to be OK after cross-state ride in SUV grill

A great horned owl is expected to be OK after being stuck in an SUV's grill during a driver's trip from Roanoke to Petersburg, which is about 170 miles via Route 460.

"We always need to be on the lookout for our wildlife," said Petersburg Animal Care and Control.

Photos from Petersburg Animal Care and Control's Facebook page show the owl being rescued from the SUV and then taken to a rehabilitation center:

"We rarely get to see great horned owls up close and we're so happy he will be OK," Petersburg Animal Care and Control said. " These beautiful creatures are not to be handled lightly as we see his beak and talons are weapons. If you ever encounter one up close do not handle, call your local animal control."

