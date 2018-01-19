VIDEO: Family's adorable dog helps retrieve sled

If you get tired of lugging your sled up a hill after a big snow, here's an idea - train your dog to retrieve it!

After this week's snow, a family shared an awesome video with NBC12 of their 1-year-old Australian Shepherd in action.

Click play on the video above to check out Bella in action!

The dog, Bella, lives with the Burkwalls - David, Tricia, Jessica and Ally - in Old Church in Hanover.

"She is full of energy and loves to run," the family said. "We taught her to bring back the sled after each run. Aussies love to have a job to do."

