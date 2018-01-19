US government shuts down; Dems, GOP blame each other

There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
There's plenty that won't get done if hundreds of thousands of federal employees are barred from working until Washington reaches a budget agreement.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump is about to experience something every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama has - a government shutdown. Here's a list of U.S. Government shutdowns in recent history.More >>
Pres. Donald Trump is about to experience something every president from Gerald Ford to Barack Obama has - a government shutdown. Here's a list of U.S. Government shutdowns in recent history.More >>
In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.More >>
In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.More >>
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.More >>
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.More >>
On Thursday, the administration announced the creation of a new office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.More >>
On Thursday, the administration announced the creation of a new office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.More >>
Sen. Chuck Schumer is blaming President Donald Trump for a government shutdown one year after his inauguration. Democrats and Republicans are trading blame amid a failure to agree to fund the government. (Source: CNN)More >>
Sen. Chuck Schumer is blaming President Donald Trump for a government shutdown one year after his inauguration. Democrats and Republicans are trading blame amid a failure to agree to fund the government. (Source: CNN)More >>
In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.More >>
In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Russia-linked Twitter networks are pushing a conservative meme related to the investigation of Russian election interference, researchers say.More >>
Russia-linked Twitter networks are pushing a conservative meme related to the investigation of Russian election interference, researchers say.More >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
Prosecutors say a California couple accused of torturing a dozen of their children for years starved them to the point that their growth was stuntedMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
A divided Congress is barreling toward an election-year showdown that is dangling the mounting prospect of a weekend government shutdownMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
U.S. Olympian McKayla Maroney says being sexually assaulted by a Michigan sports doctor who molested her and other gymnasts scarred her mind in ways that may never healMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
NIH's Fauci says agency in scramble to save research as government shutdown loomsMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
A Michigan judge has heard from two Olympic gymnasts during a third day of gripping statements from young women who were sexually abused by a sports doctorMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
Long before they end up in actors' hands, SAG Awards begin as molten metal in a Southern California foundryMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>