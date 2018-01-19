EPA official: government must plan for climate change

The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.More >>
In his first year in office, President Donald Trump has made sharp departures from years and even decades of US foreign policy.More >>
On Thursday, the administration announced the creation of a new office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.More >>
On Thursday, the administration announced the creation of a new office to protect the religious rights of medical providers, including those who oppose abortion.More >>
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.More >>
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.More >>
At least 15 people have died since the midweek snow storm spread from Texas to North Carolina and beyond.More >>
At least 15 people have died since the midweek snow storm spread from Texas to North Carolina and beyond.More >>
Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a winter storm that dumped a half-foot of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.More >>
Southern states will be dealing with the lingering effects of a winter storm that dumped a half-foot of snow on North Carolina's largest cities, dusted the Deep South and killed at least eight people.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
Wildfires are raging in California, burning homes and prompting evacuations. At least 17 have died, and more than 3,000 structures have burned.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
The search for survivors continues after a powerful earthquake in Mexico on Tuesday.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Harvey is lashing a wide swath of southeast Texas with strong winds and torrential rain as the fiercest hurricane to hit the U.S. in more than a decade.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
Wildfires fueled by hot weather has burned thousands thousands of acres in the West and spurred a state of emergency in California.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
There have been several reports of storm damage throughout Southwest Georgia.More >>
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.More >>
A top manager who supervises the EPA's program for cleaning up the nation's most contaminated properties and waterways told Congress the government needs to plan for the ongoing threat posed to Superfund sites by climate change.More >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
The White House chief of staff says President Donald Trump's views on immigration and building a wall along the Mexico border have evolved since his presidential campaignMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
At least 10 deaths, including baby in car that plunged off slippery Louisiana road, as ice and snow close highways, schools and government offices around the South amid record-breaking cold snapMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's fraught relationship with facts marks his presidencyMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole is getting Congress' highest civilian honorMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
Liberal activists are shrugging off the prospect of a government shutdown and demanding that Democrats protect thousands of young immigrants from deportationMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
A layer of snow and ice across the South has closed highways, schools and government offices and sent cars spinning and sliding off the roadMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
Their aunts say 13 malnourished siblings allegedly kept captive in filthy conditions by their parents in a California home lived a strict existence with no social lives and no contact with extended familyMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>
Steve Bannon's attorney relayed questions, in real time, to the White House during a House Intelligence Committee interview of the former Trump chief strategist, people familiar with the closed-door session told The Associated PressMore >>