Random gunfire strikes woman in South Richmond apartment

A woman is in the hospital after a shooting at a South Richmond apartment complex on Thursday.

It happened at the Southwood Apartments around 9 p.m.

Police say multiple shots were fired outside the apartment. One of the bullets went through a wall and struck the victim in the shoulder. She was taken to the hospital, and police say her injury is non-life-threatening.

Police are still looking for suspects in the shooting. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

