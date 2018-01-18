Mosley's 24 points help JMU outlast Elon 85-74 in overtime.

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) - Stuckey Mosley scored 24 and Darius Banks added a double-double with career highs of 20 points and 15 rebounds as James Madison beat Elon 85-74 in overtime Thursday night to pick up its first conference win.
Matt Lewis and Ramone Snowden each scored 14 for the Dukes (5-15, 1-6 Colonial Athletic Association).
Dainan Swoope paced the Phoenix (12-8, 4-3) with 20 points, with Tyler Seibring and Brian Dawkins each adding 15 points.
Mosley sank a long 3-pointer to tie it 66-66 with 9.2 seconds left and send it to overtime. That was the third 3 for the Dukes in the final 90 seconds as they erased a 10-point deficit in less than two minutes.
JMU took over in the overtime period, outscoring Elon 19-6 and holding the Phoenix to just 2 of 7 shooting.
The Dukes entered the break with a slim 27-26 lead, and a 13-2 run to begin the second half gave JMU a 12 point lead at 41-29. Elon then scored the next 12 points.
