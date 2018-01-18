Photos: 2 suspects steal car in Colonial Heights

The suspects stole a Mercury from Danville Avenue. A day later, they were spotted at the 7-Eleven on Crater Road in Petersburg.More >>
Power has been restored to part of the area where that massive fire broke out, but the grueling rebuilding process is just beginning for dozens of people.More >>
A boil water notice, prompted by repairs on a water main in Petersburg, has been lifted, according to the city.More >>
With the snow falling over smoldering rubble on High Street, crews continued to demolish what was once the old Seward Luggage Factory.More >>
A massive fire broke out in Petersburg on Tuesday morning, destroying a vacant building, damaging an apartment building and shutting down streets.More >>
