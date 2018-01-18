Photos: 2 suspects steal car in Colonial Heights

Police need your help to find two suspects accused of stealing a car in Colonial Heights on New Year's Day.

The suspects stole a Mercury from Danville Avenue. A day later, they were spotted at the 7-Eleven on Crater Road in Petersburg.

Two days later, the car was found abandoned in Hopewell.

If you know either of these men, call Crime Solvers at 748-0660.

