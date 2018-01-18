Free throws help Radford stave off Longwood 70-63

RADFORD, Va. (AP) - Ed Polite, Jr. scored on a putback to break a late tie and four different players made eight of eight free throws in the last 54 seconds as Big South leader Radford had all it could handle to defeat Longwood 70-63 Thursday night.
Carlick Jones scored 18 points with eight rebounds as Radford (13-7, 6-1) pounded the boards, pulling down 40 rebounds to 23 for Longwood and outscoring the Lancers 18-11 on second-chance points. Radford scored 24 points off 17 Longwood turnovers.
Randy Phillips added 12 points for the Highlanders.
Isaiah Walton scored 16 and B.K. Ashe 14 for Longwood (6-14, 3-4), which had won three of its previous four games and held Radford in a one-possession game into the final minute.
Walton's 3-pointer with 2:15 remaining pulled Longwood into a 60-60 tie, but when the Lancers started fouling inside the final minute, Phillips, Caleb Tanner, Travis Fields, Jr. and Jones combined to make 8 of 8 free throws. The Highlanders made 18 of 22.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It's a season that has been up and down for VCU, and mostly down for Richmond, as the two rivals take the court for round one of their two regular season clashes on Wednesday night. For the Rams, the Spiders have been a near-sure win on their schedule since joining the Atlantic 10, as Richmond hopes to reverse a recent trend of VCU dominance in this series.More >>
It's a season that has been up and down for VCU, and mostly down for Richmond, as the two rivals take the court for round one of their two regular season clashes on Wednesday night. For the Rams, the Spiders have been a near-sure win on their schedule since joining the Atlantic 10, as Richmond hopes to reverse a recent trend of VCU dominance in this series.More >>
The Cougars and Saints battled the entire way in a close rivalry match-up, but Collegiate held off St. Christopher's to improve to 13-0.More >>
The Cougars and Saints battled the entire way in a close rivalry match-up, but Collegiate held off St. Christopher's to improve to 13-0.More >>
VCU and Richmond square off in the first of two regular season meetings on Wednesday night. The Rams have won six straight games in the series, and the Spiders have just two wins at the Siegel Center since its opening in 1999.More >>
VCU and Richmond square off in the first of two regular season meetings on Wednesday night. The Rams have won six straight games in the series, and the Spiders have just two wins at the Siegel Center since its opening in 1999.More >>