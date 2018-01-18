2 arrested for robbing pizza delivery drivers

Deputies in Stafford County arrested two people they say robbed at least three pizza delivery drivers.

A 16-year old juvenile and 18-year-old Tyreece Watson were arrested Tuesday night.

Deputies say in three cases, the suspects attacked the driver, then stole the pizza and the driver's cash.

Both suspects are charged with robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, larceny, and assault and battery.

