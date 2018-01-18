Proctor, Fox lead High Point comeback to top Liberty, 71-60

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) - Jahaad Proctor and Andre Fox combined to score 46 points as High Point came from 13 points down in the second half to beat Liberty, 71-60 in a Big South contest on Thursday night.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak to the Flames.
Fox hit a 3-pointer with 11:17 left that got High Point even at 45-45. After trading layups, Fox hit a jumper, two free throws and a 3 to give the Panthers a 54-47 lead.
Proctor was 8 of 17 from the field, including 3 of 6 from deep, to finish with 24 points and six assists. Fox was 7 of 13 from the floor and 5 of 7 from deep to tally 22 points. The pair were the only Panthers (9-9, 4-3) to hit from distance. Justyn Mutts grabbed 10 boards and dished five assists.
Myo Baxter-Bell scored 17 points to lead Liberty (12-8, 3-4). Georgie Pacheco-Ortiz added 12 points and Scottie James grabbed 10 rebounds.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
