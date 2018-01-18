Chesterfield meets with community to discuss ongoing Luck Lane project

Now that construction is officially underway, a meeting was held Thursday to update the commuting public on the construction plans. Some residents say that some of their concerns have been eased.More >>
Now that construction is officially underway, a meeting was held Thursday to update the commuting public on the construction plans. Some residents say that some of their concerns have been eased.More >>
Fire officials say the man - 73-year-old John Brown, of Chesterfield - was found on the first floor of a home in the 4000 block of West TerraceMore >>
Fire officials say the man - 73-year-old John Brown, of Chesterfield - was found on the first floor of a home in the 4000 block of West TerraceMore >>
Police say 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. killed 24-year-old Antoine L. Smith Jr. on Dec. 14, then shot at a police officer later that day.More >>
Police say 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. killed 24-year-old Antoine L. Smith Jr. on Dec. 14, then shot at a police officer later that day.More >>
The Chesterfield Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at at Wraywood Avenue and Highpaige Way on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
The Chesterfield Fire Department is on the scene of a house fire at at Wraywood Avenue and Highpaige Way on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police are looking for two men who fired a gun while robbing a Chesterfield convenience store Sunday night.More >>
Police are looking for two men who fired a gun while robbing a Chesterfield convenience store Sunday night.More >>