Chesterfield meets with community to discuss ongoing Luck Lane project

If you're a resident of Chesterfield County, chances are you've had concerns about the Lucks Lane Widening Project.

Now that construction is officially underway, a meeting was held Thursday to update the commuting public on the construction plans.

Some of those affected residents who attended the meeting now say that some of their concerns have been eased.

For Kevin Miller, the Lucks Lane widening project from Route 288 to Spirea road has been a concern for him for quite some time now.

"It will definitely affect me everyday," said Miller. "I will be driving through the primary intersection which will have a stop light at Walton Bluff Parkway and Lucks Lane. I came to the meeting tonight just to get a feel for what the plans were for the new road that they're going to install."

Miller wasn't alone. Dozens of people came to Thursday's meeting to see just how this project will affect them.

"Construction has already started, so the intent of this meeting is to just inform the traveling public of what delays they could possibly see," said Jesse Smith, Director of Communication for Chesterfield County.

The first in a series of five phases began back in December 2017. Supervisors expect construction to be completed in the Fall of 2019.

"I know it's going to be difficult during the construction phase," said Miller. "They're going to have divert traffic, and that will make it a bit messy."

Not as messy as you might think... at least not for your morning commute.

"The impact on the traveling public should be minimal, because we restrict the lane closure hour from 9:30 to 2:30 during the day," said Smith.

In the meantime, people can expect new inclusions for pedestrians and bikers.

"Most folks are very supportive of the project, particularly the inclusion of a traffic signal at Walton Bluff and Lucks Lane, as well as the bicycle and pedestrian accommodations that are being included with the project," said Smith.

"I feel like they actually made an effort to communicate, and eventually it will be a good product," said Miller.

Click here for information about the Lucks Lane widening project, or call 804-748-1037.

