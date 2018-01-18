Gorecki, Brown lead No. 15 Duke women past Va. Tech 86-75

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Haley Gorecki scored a career-high 28 points, Lexie Brown added 23 to surpass 1,000 for her career and No. 15 Duke defeated Virginia Tech 86-75 on Thursday night.
Gorecki made 7 of 10 3-pointers while Brown reached 1,000 points in 53 games, the second-fastest in history for the Blue Devils (15-4, 4-2 ACC), who won their fourth straight. Brown has 1,013 points with Duke and 1,841 for her career, which includes two seasons at Maryland.
Taylor Emery had 30 points, going 6 of 8 from 3-point range, to lead the Hokies (13-6, 2-4). Alexis Jean had 17 points and Regan Magarity had 13 rebounds to go with six points.
Emery had 17 points in the first half to help Virginia Tech tie the Blue Devils at 37.
Duke went 9 of 10 to start the third quarter and Gorecki had three 3s and a 3-point play. The Blue Devils ended up 12 of 16, including 4 of 6 from distance, to outscore Virginia Tech 31-18, their biggest quarter of the season. Virginia Tech never cut the deficit to single figures in the fourth quarter.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
