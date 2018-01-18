Boykins gives NC A&T 71-68 win over Norfolk State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Denzel Keyes scored 21 points and Devonte Boykins hit a 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left to give North Carolina A&T a 71-68 win over Norfolk State on Thursday afternoon, in a game that was postponed twice by weather.
The Aggies (11-8, 4-0 Mideastern Atlantic Conference) used a 25-8 run to open a 38-23 lead at the half. The Spartans (3-15, 1-2) used a 22-6 run to start the second half, taking a 45-44 lead on a layup by Kyle Williams at the 13:34 mark.
It was tight from there, although NC A&T never trailed after a 3-point play by Keyes made it 51-50 midway through the half.
The Aggies put together a five-point lead with 90 seconds left as Boykins followed a pair of Aaren Edmead free throws with a 3-pointer. Norfolk State answered quickly with a 3 from Mastadi Pitt at 1:09 and a layup by Steve Whitley with 36 seconds to go.
Boykins, who had 12 points, and Keyes both had four 3-pointers as the Aggies went 10 of 20 from distance to go with 17-of-21 shooting at the foul line..
Alex Long had 15 points for the Spartans, who were 9 of 23 behind the arc and 3 of 6 at the line.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
It's a season that has been up and down for VCU, and mostly down for Richmond, as the two rivals take the court for round one of their two regular season clashes on Wednesday night. For the Rams, the Spiders have been a near-sure win on their schedule since joining the Atlantic 10, as Richmond hopes to reverse a recent trend of VCU dominance in this series.More >>
It's a season that has been up and down for VCU, and mostly down for Richmond, as the two rivals take the court for round one of their two regular season clashes on Wednesday night. For the Rams, the Spiders have been a near-sure win on their schedule since joining the Atlantic 10, as Richmond hopes to reverse a recent trend of VCU dominance in this series.More >>
The Cougars and Saints battled the entire way in a close rivalry match-up, but Collegiate held off St. Christopher's to improve to 13-0.More >>
The Cougars and Saints battled the entire way in a close rivalry match-up, but Collegiate held off St. Christopher's to improve to 13-0.More >>
VCU and Richmond square off in the first of two regular season meetings on Wednesday night. The Rams have won six straight games in the series, and the Spiders have just two wins at the Siegel Center since its opening in 1999.More >>
VCU and Richmond square off in the first of two regular season meetings on Wednesday night. The Rams have won six straight games in the series, and the Spiders have just two wins at the Siegel Center since its opening in 1999.More >>