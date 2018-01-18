Boykins gives NC A&T 71-68 win over Norfolk State

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Denzel Keyes scored 21 points and Devonte Boykins hit a 3-pointer with 8.1 seconds left to give North Carolina A&T a 71-68 win over Norfolk State on Thursday afternoon, in a game that was postponed twice by weather.

The Aggies (11-8, 4-0 Mideastern Atlantic Conference) used a 25-8 run to open a 38-23 lead at the half. The Spartans (3-15, 1-2) used a 22-6 run to start the second half, taking a 45-44 lead on a layup by Kyle Williams at the 13:34 mark.

It was tight from there, although NC A&T never trailed after a 3-point play by Keyes made it 51-50 midway through the half.

The Aggies put together a five-point lead with 90 seconds left as Boykins followed a pair of Aaren Edmead free throws with a 3-pointer. Norfolk State answered quickly with a 3 from Mastadi Pitt at 1:09 and a layup by Steve Whitley with 36 seconds to go.

Boykins, who had 12 points, and Keyes both had four 3-pointers as the Aggies went 10 of 20 from distance to go with 17-of-21 shooting at the foul line..

Alex Long had 15 points for the Spartans, who were 9 of 23 behind the arc and 3 of 6 at the line.

