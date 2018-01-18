Paycheck boost could come next month for most Americans

Petersburg says the water main repairs are already complete, but there was a loss in water pressure. No word on when the notice is expected to be lifted.More >>
Petersburg says the water main repairs are already complete, but there was a loss in water pressure. No word on when the notice is expected to be lifted.More >>
Richmond Public Schools has made some changes to the school year schedule due to the recent snow days.More >>
Richmond Public Schools has made some changes to the school year schedule due to the recent snow days.More >>
Chesterfield Schools operated on a two-hour delay Friday. Some families were unhappy with the decision and felt secondary roads were not melting fast enough, making them unsafe for buses.More >>
Chesterfield Schools operated on a two-hour delay Friday. Some families were unhappy with the decision and felt secondary roads were not melting fast enough, making them unsafe for buses.More >>
get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Richmond Police have identified a man who died after a shooting in South Richmond on Thursday.More >>
Richmond Police have identified a man who died after a shooting in South Richmond on Thursday.More >>
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.More >>
The United States Postal Service announced in October 2017 that a pricing change would take effect on Jan. 21.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
The grandparents say they are still in shock from learning that their son and his wife were arrested this week after their children, ages 2 to 29, were found malnourished with some in shackles.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
California prosecutors say a couple starved 12 of their 13 children to the point that their growth was stunted and a 29-year-old daughter weighed just 82 pounds.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
It’s a puzzling story and it appears the only evidence of what happened came from the missing Ohio woman's husband.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
The measure would be the fourth stopgap spending bill since the current budget year started in October.More >>
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.More >>
Three people fishing frantically wave and yell at the captain of another boat to get his attention before jumping overboard.More >>
According to Twitter, Governor Bryant says the State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed.More >>
According to Twitter, Governor Bryant says the State Board of Education retains authority to decide if schools will make up any days missed.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains.More >>
Police say a man shot and killed his children and his daughter's fiancé before killing himself in White Plains.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>
Police cited the driver who crashed for going too fast and not slowing down for an emergency vehicle.More >>