Options for childcare when snow causes last-minute closings

School has been on-again-off-again this week because of the snow and unpredictable road conditions.

Many of those last-minute snow days left parents in a pinch. There are a couple of options for last-minute childcare.

There are plenty of year-round daycares that operate in inclement weather, like La Petite Academy. With locations in Richmond, Glen Allen and Midlothian, it welcomes kids from eight weeks to 12 years of age.

If your child just barely misses that age range, the Leaf Spring School - formerly known as Rainbow Station - takes kids from six weeks to 14 years old. It also has locations in Richmond, Glen Allen, Midlothian and Mechanicsville.

All the closings have many people questioning when the students will make those days up. Both La Petite Academy and the Leaf Spring School offer study hall periods for school-aged kids. Both programs have last minute, day-of drop off options.

Hopefully, your next snow day won't become a mad dash for a sitter.

