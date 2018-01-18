RRHA to repair Creighton Court units without heat

There has been a change of course for leaders with Richmond's Redevelopment and Housing Authority (RRHA) who are scrambling to get heat for dozens of families left in the cold this winter.

NBC12 first exposed the issue earlier this month after Creighton Court residents complained they were forced to deal with no heat in frigid temperatures.

The housing authority thought there were just four buildings at Creighton with no heat. That number quickly grew to nine.

Now, there are 12 buildings without heat, and the department says it had to re-think how to handle it.

"See what I'm talking about. The window doesn't go all the way down," Sheraine Cavell pointed out.

That’s not the only issue.

"I had to take the curtain down and hang it up at the door,” she says, to block the air from coming in.

Creighton Court has been Cavell’s home for seven years.

"Since I've been living out here, I've never had heat here,” she said.

Recent bitter cold temperatures have made it tough for her and the three kids.

"I have to warm my house with the oven," Cavell said.

"Many of you have gone through a lot of hardships over the last few weeks,” T.K. Somanath of RRHA said.

At a community meeting Thursday night, the head of the housing authority apologized. After NBC12 brought light to this issue earlier this month, the authority said it would reach out to contractors to explore replacing aging, clogged pipes which led to the issue.

"Fixing the existing pipes is not an option at this point,” Somanath announced Thursday.

That would cost the authority $1.2 million, which leaders say the department doesn’t have. It would also mean residents would have to move out while the work got underway.

Instead, the authority said it will begin installing baseboard heaters to the dozen apartments that are in the cold.

"I have staff that have worn themselves ragged trying to make sure that we are addressing this issue. We have only four HVAC techs that take care of all 4,000 of our units. That's a lot. If you do the math. That's a thousand units per person almost, and they have been working around the clock," Carol Jones Gilbert of RRHA added.

The new heaters will be installed next week, but even the housing authority says this is a temporary solution. It will now create a committee to explore the best way to get a long-term handle on the problem.

Local groups like the NAACP say they will be doing the same.

