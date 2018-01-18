'We watched everything we own burn:' what's next after massive Petersburg fire

Neighbors are still waiting to find out when they can return to their homes at the High Street Lofts - while others are left to start over.

A landlord said some tenants are allowed to go back to the High Street Lofts, but people in 18 of the units are still not allowed.

Power has been restored to part of the area where that massive fire broke out, but the grueling rebuilding process is just beginning for dozens of people.

Behind the doors of D.J.'s Rajin Cajun in Olde Towne Petersburg, manager Kristie Carlile is just getting back to at least one part of life as she knows it.

"It is to me, absolutely a miracle everybody got out safely," said Carlile.

The reality of the last 48 hours comes in waves for a woman who spent 2017 overcoming tragedy, just to face one more roadblock.

"After the crisis is over, that's when things start setting in for me: what are my daughter and I going to do? Where are we gonna go? How long is it going to take?" she explained. "It's the displacement, the not knowing, the regathering."

Carlile watched the fury of that fire as it tore through a piece of Petersburg's history and spread to the High Street Lofts. Before running outside, Carlile said she helped their leasing agent bang on neighbors doors to help get everyone out, urging her daughter to get to safety.

"My daughter and I are staying with a family member, but we will need to be moving on soon," she said.

The waiting began once Carlile learned she would temporarily be without a place to stay.

"Hopefully, in another 24-48 hours, we'll be able to go back to our place, but there's nothing etched in stone," Carlile explained.

They were able to return to their apartment Wednesday to get small items. The City of Petersburg is letting residents of 420 High Street get small items from their homes from 11 a.m to 4 p.m. Friday.

Carlile says they were required to stick together in pairs, and while the apartment damage in her building is not visible, the smell of smoke is strong.

While walking through, Carlile says the fire alarm went off, startling neighbors who are still shaken up.

"For hours on end, that alarm going off and not stopping, that's a noise that will bother some people for a long time," she explained.

Even with the next few days uncertain, Carlile is thinking about others.

"We were lucky to be able to go in and get something, because there are some people who have nothing." Carlile said.

NBC12 spoke on the phone to Linda Harper. She and her husband were renting a townhome from Daniel Salley, a property owner, who has been trying to help his neighbors rebuild.

Their bedroom was connected to the catwalk between the High Street Lofts and the old Seward Luggage Factory. When the factory caught fire, the smoke pushed through the catwalk, getting to her bedroom first. She says they woke up to black smoke.

Harper and the leasing agent worked together to wake up their neighbors.

"We ran to the doors of the townhomes, started banging on them, 'wake up, it's on fire, wake up, it's on fire,'" Harper explained.

Harper says she grabbed important documents, a laptop and a suitcase that hadn't been unpacked from a weekend trip. Her husband, niece and pets all got out unharmed.

"We sat in our car on the other side of the building and watched everything we owned burn. It was nuts," she said.

The family lost pretty much everything in the blaze. Their renters insurance paid for almost two weeks in a hotel.

"Everyone's been great in asking. I don't know what we need, we just need a place to live," Harper explained.

Their focus now is on finding a new home, remaining thankful despite the devastation they have faced.

"We'll be fine. I know we'll be fine, it's just stuff. I keep reminding myself, it's just stuff," said Harper.

