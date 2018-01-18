New Year, New You: Working the glutes on leg day

We're on your side helping you maintain your fitness goals in 2018. Fitness trainer and bodybuilder Dorrie Smith is sharing tips with us all month long.

Get ready, because today is leg day! Smith starts with showing you how to work those legs and glutes with the lunge.

"I have Kimmie here, and she's doing a full forward lunge. What she is doing is making sure that her knees are not going over the toe, and she is driving through the heel of the foot, pressing up, keeping the back and chest straight. Now, if you want to advance this a little bit more, you can turn this into a reverse lunge. All you're doing is just stepping back and again making sure that the knee does not go over the toe."

While doing the lunges, you can use free weights to incorporate arm exercises.

"And for those of you who want to add in a little bit of arm movement into this exercise, because I know we worked the triceps in the last segment, we're going to work the biceps now, and just incorporate that into the lunge, keeping the chest up and back straight, curling up the arms, and making sure she exhales at the top of the movement."

