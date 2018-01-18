Murder of 1-year-old Henrico girl may be connected to another shooting

It's been three months since a one-year-old Henrico girl was shot while she was sleeping.

There are still no arrests in Jaidah Morris' murder, but NBC12 is learning new information about the case from court documents that were just unsealed.

It's a case that has troubled investigators and the community for months. Now a search warrant says an investigator believes another shooting in the county may be related to Jaidah's murder.

Jaidah was a fighter. She thrived after being born premature, but last October somebody took this little girl's life while she slept next to her parents. She was shot in the chest, according to new court documents. Her father, Temonteke Morris, was also shot twice but survived.

"I'm going through a lot," Jaidah's mother Tia Graves told NBC12 weeks after the murder. "It's not easy. I lost my baby."

She pleads for help in the case.

"If they know something, I want somebody to say something. She was only one year old."

Police say the case is at the top of their list, but still no arrests.

A search warrant reveals, one day before Jaidah was shot, police were called for another shooting a few miles away on Johnson Road and Doron Lane.

It says the shooting victim, "observed a dark-colored sedan turn onto Doron Lane and stop. At least two male subjects exited the vehicle and began firing handguns in the direction of the vehicle."

The rear passenger door was hit, along with a house, but there were no injuries. Investigators say 9mm and .40 caliber bullet casings were taken as evidence.

The very next day, Jaidah and her father were shot through their bedroom window.

The search warrants says, "The window and surrounding trim had apparent bullet damage. Inside the residence your affiant observed blood on the floor and walls in various rooms. The mattress in the bedroom on the front left side of the house had apparent bullet damage and blood."

Police searched the home and say ".40 caliber ammunition and a handgun were found in a box."

It says later at the hospital, Jaidah's mother told detectives the baby's father had an "...ongoing problem" with three people, one whose name linked back to the shooting from the day before.

The investigators says he believes the two shootings may be related and the gun found in the home, "...will match the cartridge cases recovered on Doron Lane."

NBC12 asked police to talk about this case on Wednesday. Police could not confirm the connection between the two shootings, but they said people need to call police if they know anything about either crime at 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

A family representative has not yet returned NBC12's request for a comment.

