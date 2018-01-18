Murder of 1-year-old Henrico girl may be connected to another shooting

There are still no arrests in Jaidah Morris' murder, but a search warrant says an investigator believes another shooting in the county may be related to the deadly shooting.More >>
There are still no arrests in Jaidah Morris' murder, but a search warrant says an investigator believes another shooting in the county may be related to the deadly shooting.More >>
Ryan Lee Dillon had initially faced a first-degree murder charge after 54-year-old Kenneth Charles Bage was found gunned down in his home on Feb. 16.More >>
Ryan Lee Dillon had initially faced a first-degree murder charge after 54-year-old Kenneth Charles Bage was found gunned down in his home on Feb. 16.More >>
The Henrico County Police Department says a 21-year-old woman was shot to death in a townhouse complex near Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive on Saturday.More >>
The Henrico County Police Department says a 21-year-old woman was shot to death in a townhouse complex near Staples Mill Road and Glenside Drive on Saturday.More >>
Police say 58-year-old Jeffery Neal Shipp was traveling north on I-95 when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, spun and overturned into the woods.More >>
Police say 58-year-old Jeffery Neal Shipp was traveling north on I-95 when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, spun and overturned into the woods.More >>
The Henrico County Police Department says a 25-year-old Mechanicsville man died Monday after a crash in Henrico.More >>
The Henrico County Police Department says a 25-year-old Mechanicsville man died Monday after a crash in Henrico.More >>