Former Q94 DJ passes away after battle with cancer

We want take a moment to send our condolences to our colleagues at Q94 radio.

The station's former program director and DJ, Lisa McKay, has died.



McKay is a name and voice you probably remember on Q94 several years ago. She passed away after a brief battle with cancer this week.

McKay, whose real name was Lisa Kay Blake, grew up in northern Virginia and was on air here in the late '80s before moving into management in the '90s.

She was currently working in radio in Raleigh, North Carolina.

McKay was 54 years old.

