No longer governor, Christie gets regular airport screening

By SHAWN MARSH
Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) - Chris Christie is learning life as an airline passenger is different when you're no longer governor.
When Christie and his New Jersey State Police security detail arrived at Newark Liberty Airport on Thursday, two days after he left office, they headed to a special access area used by dignitaries for security clearance.
But a law enforcement official familiar with the encounter tells The Associated Press that an airport police officer and a Transportation Security Administration officer directed them to the regular screening line for all passengers. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to publicly discuss the matter.
The official says Christie complied and did not attempt to use the special entrance.
The Republican ex-governor couldn't be immediately reached for comment through an ex-aide.
