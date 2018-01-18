Christie criticizes reports of his airline security handling

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - Chris Christie is disputing reports suggesting he tried to get special treatment that he enjoyed while he was governor.

The former Republican governor of New Jersey tweeted on Thursday that a report about how he tried to enter a security line at Newark Liberty International Airport was "pure fiction."

An official familiar with the encounter told The Associated Press that Christie headed to a special access area when an airport officer and a Transportation Security Administration officer directed them to a regular screening line. Christie says it was the TSA official who informed the airport officer and his state police security detail of the mix-up.

The official says Christie complied and didn't attempt to use the special entrance.

Christie says he used neither entrance as governor.

