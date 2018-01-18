Boil water notice lifted in Petersburg

A boil water notice, prompted by repairs on a water main in Petersburg, has been lifted, according to the city.More >>
With the snow falling over smoldering rubble on High Street, crews continued to demolish what was once the old Seward Luggage Factory.More >>
A massive fire broke out in Petersburg on Tuesday morning, destroying a vacant building, damaging an apartment building and shutting down streets.More >>
A public hearing on the potential to rename three schools in Petersburg has been delayed to 6 p.m. Jan. 24.More >>
Two water boil notices were lifted Sunday evening for Petersburg residents.More >>
