Boil water notice lifted in Petersburg

A boil water notice, prompted by repairs on a water main in Petersburg, has been lifted, according to the city.

Petersburg says "Public Utilities crews were able to quickly complete the repair under pressure, meaning water service was not shut off."

The boil water notice was for High St. from Lafayette St. to University Blvd. and Plum St. from Hurt St. to Cross St. That notice is now canceled.

