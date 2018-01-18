$5,000 reward offered to help find person who dumped puppies

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered to help find the person who put puppies into dog food bags and then tossed them into dumpsters.

There were two different incidents in which puppies were found.

The first litter was found just before Christmas - four brown-and-white puppies were found barely alive in a dumpster on Bible Road in Crewe.

Then on Jan. 6, about 11 miles away, a man found six brown-and-white puppies tied inside a dog food bag.

Two of those puppies died.

PETA is now offering a $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of who may be responsible in these incidents.

"At least one person out there stuffed defenseless puppies into a dumpster in the dead of winter and walked away," said PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA urges anyone with information to come forward immediately so that whoever left these dogs to die can be held accountable and stopped from hurting anyone else."

The nonprofit Sanctuary Rescue has been helping with the puppies:

Anyone with information is urged to call the Nottoway County Sheriff's Office at 434-645-9044.

