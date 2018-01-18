Police score win for Olympic skater, find stolen costumes

(San Francisco Police Department via AP). This undated photo provided by the San Francisco Police Department shows a custom skating competition dress belonging to U.S. Olympic figure skater Marissa Castelli. The items were stolen in a car break-in last...

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - San Francisco police have recovered two pricey costumes and a pair of ice skates belonging to U.S. Olympic figure skater Marissa Castelli.

The items were stolen in a car break-in last week while Castelli and her parents visited San Francisco.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports police told Castelli Wednesday they found her skates and custom skating competition dresses, each worth over $1,000.

Castelli says the dresses have sentimental value and she thought they were forever gone. She says she is beyond excited to recover them.

Castelli competed in the 2014 winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and is the 2017 U.S. national silver medalist.

San Francisco is plagued by auto burglaries, with a record of more than 30,000 reported last year, a 24 percent increase over 2016.

