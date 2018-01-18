Jaguars coach Doug Marrone gets advice on beating Patriots

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough). Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone speaks with reporters before an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The Jaguars will play against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championshi...

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough). Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone speaks with reporters before an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The Jaguars will play against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championshi...

(AP Photo/Gary McCullough). Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Marrone speaks with reporters before an NFL football practice in Jacksonville, Fla., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The Jaguars will play against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championshi...

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Marrone has some tips on how to beat the New England Patriots.

And not all of them are from Tom Coughlin.

Marrone received a folder Thursday filled with notes from first-graders at The Bolles School in Jacksonville.

The folder read, "Dear Jags, Want to beat the Patriots? Here's how: Advice from your #1 fans in Bolles First Grade."

Marrone held it up during his news conference and said, "I've got to get through this. This is from the Bolles first grade and this has the answers that maybe I'm looking for, maybe how we can stop the Patriots."

He later added, "We're just taking as much advice as we can because we need it."

The five-time Super Bowl champion Patriots (14-3) will host the Jaguars (12-6) in the AFC championship game Sunday.

Marrone jokes that it's "hard to believe how so many people have an opinion on how to beat the New England Patriots and no one's really done that."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.