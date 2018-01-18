A list of the 20 places still vying for Amazon's 2nd HQ - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

A list of the 20 places still vying for Amazon's 2nd HQ

By The Associated Press

Here's a list of the 20 places still in contention for Amazon's second headquarters:

Atlanta

Austin, Texas

Boston

Chicago

Columbus, Ohio

Dallas

Denver

Indianapolis

Los Angeles

Miami

Montgomery County, Maryland

Nashville, Tennessee

Newark, New Jersey

New York

Northern Virginia, Virginia

Philadelphia

Pittsburgh

Raleigh, North Carolina

Toronto

Washington D.C.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Can #MeToo movement do harm? Ansari story raises question

    Can #MeToo movement do harm? Ansari story raises question

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:56 AM EST2018-01-18 05:56:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:50 PM EST2018-01-18 21:50:56 GMT

    The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.

    More >>

    The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.

    More >>

  • Prosecutors want to call 19 other accusers at Cosby retrial

    Prosecutors want to call 19 other accusers at Cosby retrial

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-01-18 18:14:30 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-01-18 21:46:50 GMT
    Prosecutors preparing for Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges want to call 19 other accusers to try to show a pattern of "prior bad acts" over five decades.More >>
    Prosecutors preparing for Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges want to call 19 other accusers to try to show a pattern of "prior bad acts" over five decades.More >>

  • In TV interview, Farrow describes alleged Allen assault

    In TV interview, Farrow describes alleged Allen assault

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:54 AM EST2018-01-18 14:54:13 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-01-18 21:46:48 GMT
    In her first televised interview, Dylan Farrow described in detail Woody Allen's alleged sexual assault of her, and called actors who work in Woody Allen films "complicit" in perpetuating a "culture of silence.".More >>
    In her first televised interview, Dylan Farrow described in detail Woody Allen's alleged sexual assault of her, and called actors who work in Woody Allen films "complicit" in perpetuating a "culture of silence.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly