Man guilty of second-degree murder in Henrico man's death

A man pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this week in the killing of a 54-year-old Lakeside man in February 2017.

Ryan Lee Dillon had initially faced a first-degree murder charge after 54-year-old Kenneth Charles Bage was found gunned down in his home on Feb. 16.

Nearby residents said Bage had lived there for at least 20 years.

"He was a good man," June Banes, a neighbor, said last year. "He came down here one day with him and helped me out of the ditch because I got stuck in the snow."

Banes also said Bage's grandchildren often visited him.

Dillon, who was 21 when he was arrested last year, will be sentenced in May.

