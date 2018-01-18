Northern VA, DC make Amazon's list for second headquarters

Northern Virginia is among 20 metropolitan areas for Amazon's second North American headquarters, the company announced Thursday.

Washington, D.C., is also included, as well as Montgomery County in Maryland.

"Thank you to all 238 communities that submitted proposals. Getting from 238 to 20 was very tough - all the proposals showed tremendous enthusiasm and creativity," said Holly Sullivan, Amazon Public Policy. "Through this process we learned about many new communities across North America that we will consider as locations for future infrastructure investment and job creation."

Richmond had made a pitch to land the headquarters, but fell short.

The full list of localities in the running are (in alphabetical order):

Atlanta, GA

Austin, TX

Boston, MA

Chicago, IL

Columbus, OH

Dallas, TX

Denver, CO

Indianapolis, IN

Los Angeles, CA

Miami, FL

Montgomery County, MD

Nashville, TN

Newark, NJ

New York City, NY

Northern Virginia, VA

Philadelphia, PA

Pittsburgh, PA

Raleigh, NC

Toronto, ON

Washington D.C.

Amazon says its second location "will be a complete headquarters for Amazon, not a satellite office."

The company says it will invest more than $5 billion for the headquarters that may bring as many as 50,000 jobs.

For more information about the season, visit www.amazon.com/amazonHQ2.

Amazon has said that it will announce a decision on the second headquarters sometime next year.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12