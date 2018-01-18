Umbrella mistaken for weapon causes hospital lockdown - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Umbrella mistaken for weapon causes hospital lockdown

(Kirkland Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Kirkland Police Department shows an umbrella with a sword-shaped handle on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in Kirkland, Wash. (Kirkland Police Department via AP). This photo provided by the Kirkland Police Department shows an umbrella with a sword-shaped handle on Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018 in Kirkland, Wash.

KIRKLAND, Wash. (AP) - An umbrella sparked a scare at a Seattle-area hospital after it was mistaken for a rifle.

KOMO reports an employee of Evergreen Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington, noticed a visitor Wednesday morning carrying a backpack that had a long-handled item sticking from the top of it.

Evergreen Health spokeswoman Kay Taylor said surveillance video was reviewed but it wasn't clear what the object was. As a precaution the facility was locked down and the hospital sent out the surveillance photo.

The man in the photo recognized himself and contacted hospital security to let them know it was an umbrella with a handle that's shaped like a sword.

Police confirmed it was not a weapon and the lockdown was lifted.

___

This story has been updated to correct the spelling of Taylor.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Can #MeToo movement do harm? Ansari story raises question

    Can #MeToo movement do harm? Ansari story raises question

    Thursday, January 18 2018 12:56 AM EST2018-01-18 05:56:19 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:50 PM EST2018-01-18 21:50:56 GMT

    The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.

    More >>

    The article intimated that Ansari deserved inclusion in the ranks of abusive perpetrators, yet many readers - women and men - concluded the encounter amounted to an all-too-common instance of bad sex during a date gone awry.

    More >>

  • Prosecutors want to call 19 other accusers at Cosby retrial

    Prosecutors want to call 19 other accusers at Cosby retrial

    Thursday, January 18 2018 1:14 PM EST2018-01-18 18:14:30 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-01-18 21:46:50 GMT
    Prosecutors preparing for Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges want to call 19 other accusers to try to show a pattern of "prior bad acts" over five decades.More >>
    Prosecutors preparing for Bill Cosby's retrial on sexual assault charges want to call 19 other accusers to try to show a pattern of "prior bad acts" over five decades.More >>

  • In TV interview, Farrow describes alleged Allen assault

    In TV interview, Farrow describes alleged Allen assault

    Thursday, January 18 2018 9:54 AM EST2018-01-18 14:54:13 GMT
    Thursday, January 18 2018 4:46 PM EST2018-01-18 21:46:48 GMT
    In her first televised interview, Dylan Farrow described in detail Woody Allen's alleged sexual assault of her, and called actors who work in Woody Allen films "complicit" in perpetuating a "culture of silence.".More >>
    In her first televised interview, Dylan Farrow described in detail Woody Allen's alleged sexual assault of her, and called actors who work in Woody Allen films "complicit" in perpetuating a "culture of silence.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly