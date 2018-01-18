Gas leaks onto Midlothian Turnpike after hit-and-run

A fuel spill temporarily closed both lanes of Midlothian Turnpike on Thursday morning, just east of Chippenham Parkway.

The Richmond Police Department says a car struck a fuel pump at the Raceway Gas Station at 6300 Midlothian Turnpike and then took off.

More than 700 gallons of fuel spilled onto Midlothian Turnpike and into the city storm water drainage system. Crews used about 4000 gallons of water to flush out the system.

There is about a quarter inch of residue on Reedy Creek right now. Booms have been put into the water to help absorb the fuel.

Capt. Dyer with Richmond Fire says explosive levels have been reduced to below one percent, which means the threat has been reduced and there is no danger to the public.

The Department of Environmental Quality will be back Friday to assess the situation and decide if more needs to be done to control the runoff.

There is currently no information on the suspect who hit the fuel pump.

