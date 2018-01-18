Gas leaks onto Midlothian Turnpike after hit-and-run

A fuel spill temporarily closed both lanes of Midlothian Turnpike on Thursday morning, just east of Chippenham Parkway.

The Richmond Police Department says a car struck a fuel pump at the Raceway Gas Station at 6300 Midlothian Turnpike and then took off.

Fuel then spilled onto Midlothian Turnpike. Hazmat crews helped clean up the gas and sand trucks responded to the scene.

There is currently no information on the suspect who hit the fuel pump.

