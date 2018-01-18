Man fighting for life after shooting in Richmond

The Richmond Police Department is searching for suspects after two shootings early Thursday.

In the first shooting on Peyton Avenue around 12:30 a.m., police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to the hospital where he is fighting for his life.

About a half hour later, police were called to a shooting on Chamberlayne Avenue. When police arrived they found a man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police believe this shooting was the result of a possible robbery.

If you have any information about either shooting, call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

