VDOT: Refreezing a concern for Thursday commute

VDOT crews are working right now to clear the roads ahead of Thursday's morning commute.

All day long, Virginia State Police have responded to hundreds of accidents.

With refreezing a concern overnight, road crews are encouraging drivers to steer clear.

There's a whole lot of moisture on the pavement. Temperatures are below freezing and are expected to be that way through the morning commute - meaning a whole lot of slick spots. Tow truck driver Jose Ruiz should know.

"I'm working my tow truck, so I pick up a lot of people broke down on the street," said Ruiz. "Some people driving and texting on the roads. I see a lot of people do that."

Ruiz says he had to rescue almost 10 people on Wednesday.

Numerous drivers braved the roads as transportation crews work around the clock to treat them.

Even as crews treated the roads Wednesday night, some drivers still had a hard time. Earlier Wednesday, an SUV slid off the roadway on the Lombardy overpass and landed on the railroad tracks.

"If they don't need to go anywhere, stay home in the warm," said Ruiz.

If you have to step out Thursday, it may be a good idea to check real time road conditions where you live and compare that to where you’re going. Here’s the link to do so: http://www.511virginia.org/mobile/?menu_id=conditions

