Richmonder uses snow day to clear scenic creek of overgrown brush

One thing we love about Richmond is how beautiful the parks and trails are. On Wednesday, one Richmonder noticed his favorite place was in need of some work, so he took it upon himself to spend his snow day doing some service work for all of us.

The snow day canceled any obligation Myles Shifflett and his dog Bomber had, so the Forest Hill residents went to one of their favorite spots.

"I've been walking by here with my dog for years," Shifflett said.

It's one of those beautiful Richmond spots where you sit back and drink in the tranquility, but most folks don't come down here while it is snowing.

"It's kind of a shame that people in this neighborhood can't enjoy it with all the weeds and vines tearing down the trees," said Shifflett. "So I just figured I would come down here, clear a path, and make this place enjoyable for everyone."

With a shovel, clippers, a saw, and his fearless companion, Shifflett cleared the overgrown brush and vines in Reedy Creek.

"They'd eventually pull down that branch, and then work their way up the tree and start pulling down the tree,” Shifflett said of the vines. “This is a pretty nice tree, so we're gonna save it."

This is the third time Shifflett has come down to Reedy Creek on his own time to restore the beautiful retreat. Shifflett says a neighbor of his named David walks Forest Hill often and cleans up the area - just because. The kinda thing you wish you saw more of.

You may remember Shifflett from the last time NBC12 interviewed him.

"Myles, the last time we saw you on a snow day, you were not appropriately dressed," NBC12’s Drew Wilder said to Shifflett.

Laughing, Shifflett remembered a video he posted that NBC12 shared on Facebook.

"My girlfriend at the time, filmed me with her cell phone shoveling my sidewalk in my underwear, just to make her laugh, ya know. I had one friend in San Diego message me when he saw it, and another in Atlanta.

"I got a lot of hate on the NBC website for it," Shifflett laughed it off.

Maybe now's a good time to jump back into the natural wonder surrounding us and fill ourselves up.

"You can come down here and just sit and watch the water flow," he said, sitting with Bomber near the creek. "Maybe a little more bit more private than some of the other parks but still a beautiful area."

Shifflett says he isn't tampering with the creek, only cleaning out dead trees and removing the vines that are swallowing the healthy trees. He says he'll keep going until Reedy Creek is clean and accessible for everyone.

