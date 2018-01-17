Richmonder uses snow day to clear scenic creek of overgrown brush

On Wednesday, one Richmonder noticed his favorite place was in need of some work, so he took it upon himself to spend his snow day doing some service work for all of us.More >>
On Wednesday, one Richmonder noticed his favorite place was in need of some work, so he took it upon himself to spend his snow day doing some service work for all of us.More >>
Rescue crews say the vehicle went off the Lombardy St. overpass near I-95 and landed on the railroad tracks.More >>
Rescue crews say the vehicle went off the Lombardy St. overpass near I-95 and landed on the railroad tracks.More >>
The first phase of a parking lot expansion project at the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road is now complete.More >>
The first phase of a parking lot expansion project at the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road is now complete.More >>
Bills have been introduced in both Virginia’s House and Senate by Senator Glen Sturtevant and Delegate Jeffrey Bourne.More >>
Bills have been introduced in both Virginia’s House and Senate by Senator Glen Sturtevant and Delegate Jeffrey Bourne.More >>
Police say 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. killed 24-year-old Antoine L. Smith Jr. on Dec. 14, then shot at a police officer later that day.More >>
Police say 18-year-old James E. Williams Jr. killed 24-year-old Antoine L. Smith Jr. on Dec. 14, then shot at a police officer later that day.More >>