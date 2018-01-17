Golden's 17 lead Richmond past VCU, 67-52

By HANK KURZ Jr.
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Grant Golden scored 17 points and Richmond never trailed Wednesday night in a 67-52 victory against VCU.
Nick Sherod added 14 points and De'Monte Buckingham had 12 and nine rebounds for the Spiders (5-13, 3-3 Atlantic 10). Richmond snapped a six-game losing streak in the series with its cross-town rival and won back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Mike'l Simms and Justin Tillman scored 12 each to lead the Rams (11-8, 3-3). VCU shot just 34.4 percent from the field.
The Spiders put the game away early in the second half, scoring 13 straight points to build a 55-35 lead. The Rams went six minutes without a point, missing all five of their shots from the field and committing two turnovers during the drought.
Richmond: The Spiders, who get 75 percent of their scoring from freshmen and sophomores, began the night as one of just eight schools in Division I to have five players averaging double-figure scoring.
VCU: The Rams, buried by 17 3-pointers in their 106-79 loss at Dayton in their last game, tried that tactic against the Spiders, but managed to convert on just 4 of 23 attempts with four players making one each. They also were outrebounded, 38-28.
Richmond is at home against La Salle on Saturday afternoon.
VCU is at home against George Washington on Saturday afternoon.
