2 injured after car goes off overpass, lands on railway

Richmond Fire crews responded to an accident on Wednesday after a vehicle went off an overpass.

It happened around 4 p.m. on the Lombardy St. overpass near I-95. Rescue crews say the vehicle landed on the railroad tracks.

Two people were in the vehicle when it crashed. One person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition, and the other was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

