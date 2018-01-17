Nationalists allowed to join German parliament's soccer team

BERLIN (AP) - A soccer team of German lawmakers has agreed to let several recently elected members of a nationalist party join its squad.
Members of FC Bundestag, the German parliament's recreational team, voted unanimously Wednesday to approve the applications of three lawmakers from the Alternative for Germany party.
German news agency dpa reports that one nationalist lawmaker's request was rejected, while another's was put on hold.
The lawmaker who was rejected, Sebastian Muenzenmaier, was convicted last year of helping fans of German club Kaiserslautern attack supporters of rival team Mainz. Muenzenmaier has appealed the verdict.
Before Wednesday's decision, members of FC Bundestag had debated whether to allow players from a party that campaigns against migrants to join the team.
The team is now planning a charity match in aid of refugees.
