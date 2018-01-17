Senators grill social media companies over terrorist posts

NEW YORK (AP) - Lawmakers grilled executives Facebook, Google's YouTube and Twitter on Wednesday about what the companies are doing to prevent terrorists from using their platforms to spread propaganda and recruit new followers.
The Senate's commerce, science and transportation committee hearing comes amid growing government scrutiny over misuse of social media platforms and questions about what the companies are doing to prevent it.
And it comes after November's exhaustive congressional hearings on what the companies knew - and did - about Russia's efforts to meddle with the 2016 U.S. elections using their platforms.
Lawmakers acknowledged that the companies, especially Google and Facebook, have come a long way when it comes to weeding out extremist material. But they said more needs to be done.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.More >>
Stella McCartney is ready to see the "Me Too" movement sweeping Hollywood make its way to the runways. The British designer discussed equality at her star-studded concert event and fashion presentation in Los Angeles.More >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Republicans are still struggling to get their stories straight nearly a week after a meeting in which President Donald Trump is said to have made vulgar remarks that have been criticized as racistMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
Matt Damon says he's sorry for comments he made that there are varying degrees of sexual misconduct and that the punishment should vary as wellMore >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
President Donald Trump and Kazakhstan's president discuss their shared determination to rid the Korean peninsula of nuclear weapons.More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Aides to President Donald Trump debate behind closed door whether vulgar term he used ended with 'hole' or 'house.'More >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
Steve Bannon, the onetime confidant to President Donald Trump, arrived early Tuesday for his interview before the House Intelligence Committee as part of Russia probeMore >>
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image AwardsMore >>
Ava DuVernay, 'black-ish,' 'Power' among winners at NAACP Image AwardsMore >>