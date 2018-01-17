Police respond to hundreds of crashes in Virginia

A snow plow flipped over in an I-85 median on Wednesday. (Source: NBC12)

As snow moves through the area Wednesday, Virginia State Police troopers have responded to 268 crashes and 126 disabled vehicles.

This includes a snow plow that overturned on the median of Interstate 85 in Dinwiddie.

"To prevent additional crashes and to keep from getting stuck, state police are advising Virginians to delay their travel so VDOT can continue to treat and clear the roads as the snow continues to fall," Virginia State Police said in a news release.

State Police say one person has died in a crash in Gloucester County early Wednesday morning, but the crash happened before the winter storm hit the area.

Tow truck drivers were also on stand by.

"Right now, we're on a 30-minute wait, but as the roads get colder and freeze, the times just go longer,” says Dustin Trebilco with Honest & Affordable Towing and Recovery in Richmond Wednesday morning.

With icy roads expected for Thursday morning, Trebilco has a safety tip if you find yourself in a crash.

"Get yourself out of the vehicle and get out of harms way, period, is the best thing to do," he said. "It might be a little colder, a little more uncomfortable, but it keeps you in a lot safer situation."

Travelers are advised to:

Make sure all windows and lights are clear of snow before heading out.

Always buckle up - driver and all passengers.

Drive distraction free - put down the phone and coffee and keep both hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Use headlights to increase your visibility and to help other drivers see you better.

Share the road responsibly with VDOT vehicles and emergency vehicles.

