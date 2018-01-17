Petersburg delays meeting on name changes for schools

A public hearing on the potential to rename three schools in Petersburg has been delayed to 6 p.m. Jan. 24.

Over the past month, there were three meetings to share information with the public about possibly renaming three schools for Confederate generals.

A vote on whether or not to change the names of A.P. Hill, Robert E. Lee and J.E.B. Stuart elementary schools is on the School Board’s agenda for Feb. 7.

Residents can also submit feedback online.

Last week, an anonymous person donated $20,000 to cover the cost of changing the schools' names.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12