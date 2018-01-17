First phase of parking lot construction at Amtrak station complete

The first phase of a parking lot expansion project at the Amtrak station on Staples Mill Road is now complete.

The initial project, which started in August, adds 115 parking spaces to the station. There are now 403 spaces for passengers.

"The completion of this phase is indicative of the Commonwealth's commitment to giving our citizens travel options, and that includes our Staples Mill passengers as we continue construction on our parking lot expansion project. These additional parking spaces will enhance the Amtrak customer experience while we continue to work towards completion,” said Department of Rail and Public Transportation Director Jennifer Mitchell.

A second phase of the project - which will bring nearly 200 more parking spaces - is now under way.

