WATCH LIVE: Updates on road conditions beginning at 4 a.m.

Our NBC12 News team will continue to bring you live updates on road conditions, closings and delays for Thursday morning after Wednesday's winter storm.

Live coverage begins at 4 a.m.

UPDATES FROM OUR NBC12 NEWS TEAM:

WEDNESDAY

11 p.m.

9:23 p.m.

8:50 p.m.

Richmond and Peterburg Schools now closed Thursday.

6:15 p.m.

Chesterfield Schools closed Thursday. Hanover and Henrico Schools on 2 HR delay. Click here for the full list of major closings and delays

4:38 p.m.

3:09 p.m.

VDOT says refreezing is likely overnight.

Crews continue to treat roads in the #RVA district with salt and sand, plowing where snow has accumulated. Refreeze likely on wet pavement tonight and tomorrow AM. Use extra caution if travel is essential. #RVAtraffic #RVAwx #RVAsnow https://t.co/WyM0An41Bw pic.twitter.com/ugjEbXzNdD — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) January 17, 2018

12:54 p.m.

I know everyone is having fun driving at normal speeds in #RVA right now but as the temperature continues to drop, it's not going to be pretty out there on the roads. — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) January 17, 2018

12:14 p.m.

11:58 a.m.

Nbc12 super Doppler snowboard 12,000 checking in with 2 inches of snow at noon. @NWSWakefieldVA pic.twitter.com/gvpo6UVKqC — Andrew Freiden (@AndrewNBC12) January 17, 2018

11:11 a.m.

10:28 a.m.

9:43 a.m.

8:35 a.m.

8 a.m.

7:41 a.m.

7:05 a.m.

6:11 a.m.

5:38 a.m.

5:30 a.m.

The snow is expected to last through Wednesday afternoon. Some areas south of Richmond could see up to 6 inches.

