Police ID driver after vehicle spins off I-95 into woods

Virginia State Police are investigating after a fatal crash on I-95 on Tuesday.

It happened around 8:43 a.m. near the Chamberlayne Avenue exit. Police say 58-year-old Jeffery Neal Shipp was traveling north on I-95 when his vehicle ran off the right side of the road, spun and overturned into the woods.

Shipp was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries. No one else was injured in the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

