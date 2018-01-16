VDOT: all roads will be passable 48 hours after snow

Virginia Department of Transportation crews are on standby early Wednesday after treating the roads for two days now.

VDOT plans to make sure this time the roads are passable when they're supposed to be. One thing on our side this time is that the temperatures won't be as bitterly cold. The last couple of days crews have treated the roads with a brine solution, and this time it should work.

"Warmer weather is immensely helpful, so we can get the maximum use out of our materials like brine, because the lower temperatures cause it to freeze and it won't be as effective,” says VDOT spokesperson, Bethanie Glover.

Some viewers reached out to 12 On Your Side after the last couple of snow storms, because your roads were still a mess. With more on the way, NBC12 asked VDOT why it took so long to clear roads the last time.

"There was a lot of persistent ice-pack, and those really bitterly cold temperatures were a challenge for us," Glover told NBC12.

This time, the combo of brine-treated roads and fresh salt should do the trick. VDOT says it will order more salt during Wednesday's snow, to make sure it always has enough for next time.

