New Kent student to get new heart

Prayers have been answered in New Kent County. 17-year-old Juan Mikel-Jones is getting a heart Wednesday.

The teen has been anxiously waiting for a heart transplant since shortly before the holidays.

The New Kent High School sophomore will undergo surgery at UVA Medical Center. Meanwhile, fundraisers continue to raise money for Juan's medical expenses.

His supporters are using the hashtag #NewKentStrong to spread the word.

