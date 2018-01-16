Lawmakers push for modernization of Richmond schools

The push to legally require a fully-vetted plan to revamp Richmond’s aging school buildings takes another step forward.

Bills have been introduced in both Virginia’s House and Senate by Senator Glen Sturtevant and Delegate Jeffrey Bourne.

If passed, the bill would require Richmond’s mayor to find the funding for the RPS facilities overhaul plan without raising taxes.

The Richmond School Board passed a plan in December outlining the upgrades and new school buildings needed. Richmond Mayor Stoney’s office says it’s already working on a funding plan.

This bill would set a deadline for a finalized, fully-funded modernization plan by Jan. 1 of 2019.

