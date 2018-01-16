New Year, New You: Building and defining triceps

We're on your side helping you maintain your fitness goals in 2018. Fitness trainer and bodybuilder Dorrie Smith is sharing tips with us all month long.

We are a little over the halfway mark for the month of January. Hopefully, you are still hard at work on your new year fitness resolution. Today, she's focusing on triceps.

"Form is very important. Especially when you're working those muscles, you want to make sure that you don't tear any of those muscle fibers that are in...especially in the tricep and in the arms here. Your shoulders are really like a stabilizer as well as the elbow in this movement, so when you bend, you're working the back of the arms, when you come back...extend...which is the tricep muscles, so that's definitely one muscle you do not want to pull. Form is very important. And you also get the benefits of the exercise."

Besides using free weights, you can also work the triceps with dips.

"This is an exercise that you can do in the gym, you can do at home, or probably at work. Make sure you're on lunch break though. All she's doing is she's keeping everything nice and centered, and tight. She's pressing down, and pressing back up, extending those triceps to work the back of the arms. And there you have it. A tricep exercise to get the back of those arms right for 2018."

